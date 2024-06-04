Hays went 2-for-4 with two home runs in Monday's 7-2 win over Toronto, finishing with three RBI and two runs scored.

Hays hit his first home run of the season, even slugging a second to record his sixth career multi-home run game. The 28-year-old hit both of his home runs off Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman, launching a two-run shot in the fourth inning and a solo home run in the seventh. Hays has seen inconsistent playing time over the past two weeks but he is starting to heat up, batting 5-for-9 with three extra-base hits over his past three appearances.