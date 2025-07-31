Bateman was traded from the Padres to the Orioles on Thursday as part of the return for Ryan O'Hearn and Ramon Laureano, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

A 6-foot-8, 19-year-old left-handed pitcher, Bateman has a high ceiling but is years away from the majors. The Padres drafted him 52nd overall in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft and gave him a $2.5 million bonus. Bateman has a 4.08 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 75:25 K:BB in 68.1 innings at Single-A this season.