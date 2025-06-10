Bragg is listed as Double-A Chesapeake's scheduled starting pitcher for Friday's game against Harrisburg, Orioles writer Steve Melewski reports.

Bragg had his turn in the Chesapeake rotation skipped last week after he experienced mild right forearm discomfort, but he was never placed on the 7-day injured list. The 24-year-old has apparently responded well to the extra time off and looks on track to take the hill the next time his turn in the rotation comes up, though his workload could be monitored carefully. Through seven appearances (six starts) with Chesapeake this season, Bragg owns a 1.82 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 49:11 K:BB across 34.2 innings.