Bragg will not make his scheduled start for Double-A Chesapeake on Saturday due to mild right forearm discomfort, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The 24-year-old prospect will go under further testing to determine the severity of the injury and a potential timeline for a return. Bragg has a 2-1 record across seven games (six starts) in Double-A this season while posting a 1.82 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 49:11 K:BB across 34.2 innings.