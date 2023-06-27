Zimmermann (1-0) allowed two runs on four hits and struck out two without walking a batter over three innings to earn the win Monday over the Reds.

A rain delay caused Cole Irvin to exit after three innings, and Zimmermann was the beneficiary in earning his first win in three major-league outings. He has a 6.75 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with an 8:0 K:BB over eight innings this season. His grip on a long-relief role in the Orioles' bullpen is tenuous, as Zimmermann could be optioned out again whenever the team needs a fresh arm.