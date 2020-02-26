Orioles' Cadyn Grenier: Available for exhibition
Grenier (oblique) will join the Orioles' big-league camp Wednesday and will be an available bench option in the club's Grapefruit League game against the Braves, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Grenier isn't certain to be used off Baltimore's bench, but his availability suggests that he's made a full recovery from the oblique strain that ended his 2019 campaign in late August. The infielder will likely be returning to High-Frederick to begin 2020 after slashing .208/.337/.325 across 92 plate appearances with the affiliate in the second half of the past season.
