Mullins went 2-for-6 with a double, a two-run homer and three runs scored in Thursday's win over the Yankees.

Mullins capitalized on a hanging slider from Luis Gil in the top of the second and sent it into the stands in right field for a two-run shot, giving the Orioles an early 3-1 lead. The outfielder would then add a double in the ninth before coming around to score for a third time, giving him back-to-back multi-hit games. Mullins has also scored multiple runs in two straight contests, while Thursday's home run marked his first long ball since April 26 against the Athletics.