Mullins (groin) was activated from the injured list and is leading off Saturday against the Mariners, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mullins has been sidelined just short of a month with a groin injury and will immediately return to his typical role as the Orioles' leadoff hitter. He participated in three rehab games prior to being activated and collected one hit across 10 at-bats. Aaron Hicks and Austin Hays will play to either side of Mullins in the outfield.