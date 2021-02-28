Mullins will no longer operate as a switch hitter and will focus on batting as a left-handed hitter, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 26-year-old had a .439 OPS in 111 plate appearances as a right-handed hitter since making his big-league debut in 2018, so he'll instead focus on honing his skills from the left side. Overall he had a decent showing in 2020 with a .271/.315/.407 slash line, three homers, and seven stolen bases in 48 games. Mullins will compete with Austin Hays for the starting job in center field during spring training.