Mullins went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 5-2 win over the Marlins.

The center fielder took Sandy Alcantara deep in the fourth inning, giving Mullins his first homer since he returned in late June from a nearly month-long absence due to a groin injury. The steal was also his first since late May, and Mullins had been slashing just .192/.279/.269 in 14 games since rejoining the lineup. If the 28-year-old is now fully healthy coming out of the All-Star break, a big second half could be on the horizon.