Mullins (quad) remains out of the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

It's the third straight start Mullins has missed after he tweaked his right quad during Saturday's game versus the Marlins. The outfielder said Tuesday that he hopes to play this week and the injured list has not been a consideration. Aaron Hicks is again in center field for Baltimore on Tuesday.