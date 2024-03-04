Mullins' removal from Monday's Grapefruit League game versus the Twins was due to right hamstring discomfort, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Mullins walked in the bottom of the first inning and advanced to second base on a groundout but evidently at some point felt soreness in his hamstring, leading to his exit. He did not seem to be laboring as he walked off the field, but we should have a better idea as to the severity of Mullins' injury after the game.