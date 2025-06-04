Interim manager Tony Mansolino said Wednesday that Mullins (hamstring) has resumed running and is expected to begin baseball activities soon, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Mullins landed on the injured list Friday due to a strained right hamstring, and the fact that he's already back to running is encouraging. It's still unknown if he'll be able to return from the IL when eligible Sunday, though some clarity may come once he progresses a bit further in his rehab.