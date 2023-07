Mullins (groin) said Thursday that he's not sure how long he'll be sidelined, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mullins is dealing with a right adductor strain, which is an injury similar to what kept him out for nearly a month during the first half. He is able to perform all baseball activities other than running, but it's not clear when he might be cleared to perform the latter activity. Aaron Hicks has been handling center field for the Orioles with Mullins out.