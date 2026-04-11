Baltimore designated McDermott for assignment Saturday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

McDermott was unable to break camp with the Orioles and has struggled in the early going as part of Triple-A Norfolk's bullpen, allowing four earned runs and walking six batters -- albeit with nine strikeouts -- over 5.1 innings across five appearances. The right-handed hurler will now lose his spot on the 40-man roster, with catcher Maverick Handley -- who had his contract selected by the Orioles on Saturday in the wake of Adley Rutschman's placement on the 10-day IL due to a left ankle injury -- assuming that 40-man slot.