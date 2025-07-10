McDermott was removed from his start with Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday due to right elbow discomfort, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

McDermott was in the midst of a strong start, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk while striking out six across 5.1 innings. The seriousness of the injury is unclear, though an arm issue always raises some level of concern. McDermott has allowed at least four earned runs in five of his eight starts since being demoted to Norfolk in late May.