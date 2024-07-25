McDermott allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out three batters over four innings in a no-decision against Miami on Wednesday.

McDermott was called up Wednesday to make his big-league debut after posting a 3.96 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 91.0 innings in Triple-A. The right-hander got through three scoreless frames against the Marlins but struggled in the fourth, giving up three runs on four hits, including a Josh Bell homer. That proved to be his final frame, as Baltimore brought in a reliever to begin the fifth. Though he didn't pitch particularly well, there's a good chance McDermott will get another turn in the rotation with Baltimore hosting a doubleheader against Toronto in five days.