Cowser is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Marlins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Cowser started the first four games after his promotion but has now been on the bench for two straight contests after sitting out the final game before the break. Aaron Hicks will play right field and Anthony Santander will be the designated hitter.
More News
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Gets aboard twice in debut•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: In LF, batting seventh in MLB debut•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Promotion made official•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Set for promotion Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Returns to action Saturday•