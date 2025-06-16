Orioles' Colton Cowser: Back after three-game absence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cowser (soreness) will start in left field and bat eighth in Monday's game versus the Rays.
Cowser collided with the outfield wall in last Thursday's game against the Tigers and missed the three games after that with general soreness. However, he's feeling well enough to give it a go in Monday's series opener in Tampa Bay.
