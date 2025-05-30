Interim manager Tony Mansolino said Friday that Cowser (thumb) is expected to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list during Baltimore's upcoming road trip in Seattle and Sacramento, which runs June 3-8, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old transferred his rehab assignment to Triple-A Norfolk this week after getting in three games with High-A Aberdeen, and he should be ready to rejoin the Orioles after a few more minor-league games. Cowser played in just four games this season before fracturing his thumb, and his pending return is timely with Cedric Mullins (hamstring), Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) and Ramon Laureano (ankle) also on the shelf.