Cowser is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

With Aaron Hicks (hamstring) joining Cedric Mullins (groin) on the injured list Tuesday, Cowser should have a clear path to primary starting duties in center field, though he may be occupying the strong side of a platoon at the position with Ryan McKenna. The lefty-hitting Cowser will retreat to the bench in favor or McKenna in the series finale with southpaw Ranger Suarez on the hill for the Phillies.