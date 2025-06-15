Orioles' Colton Cowser: Sitting for third straight game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cowser (soreness) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.
The Orioles will keep Cowser on the bench for a third straight game while he continues to deal with lingering soreness stemming from a collision with the outfield wall during Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Tigers. According to Jake Rill of MLB.com, interim manager Tony Mansolino said Saturday that Cowser has resumed baseball activities, so it's possible that the 25-year-old is available off the bench for Sunday's series finale.
