Burnes (9-3) earned the victory over Texas on Thursday, allowing one run on nine hits and no walks while striking out five batters over seven innings.

The Orioles were up 3-0 after one inning and 6-0 after three, so Burnes didn't face much pressure in the outing. The right-hander did tie a season-worst mark in allowing nine hits, but only one of those -- a fourth-inning Adolis Garcia solo homer -- went for extra bases. Burnes recorded a quality start after snapping a 10-game streak of such performances in his previous outing. He's tied for the MLB lead in that category with 13 on the campaign and has posted excellent numbers in his first season as an Oriole with a 2.28 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 99:24 K:BB over 106.2 innings.