Burnes (shoulder) threw on flat ground Monday, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Burnes is not making his scheduled start Monday against the Mets after experiencing fatigue in his right shoulder over his past two outings. It's the first time he's missed a start since he entered the rotation on a full-time basis in 2020. However, Burnes' session of catch Monday appeared to go well, and he and the Diamondbacks remain optimistic he can avoid the 15-day injured list and start this weekend versus the Dodgers.