Burnes will not made his next scheduled start against the Mets on Monday due to right shoulder inflammation, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters Saturday that Burnes had been experiencing fatigue in his right shoulder over his past two starts, and an MRI on Friday revealed inflammation. Monday will mark the first time Burnes has missed a start since moving into the rotation full time in 2020, but the hope is that he won't need a stint on the injured list and will make his next scheduled start against the Dodgers on May 10. Ryne Nelson is the top candidate to replace Burnes on the mound Monday, with the former tossing 68 pitches in relief against the Mets this past Tuesday.