Burnes (6-2) picked up the win Tuesday against Toronto, allowing one run on four hits and one walk across seven innings. He struck out five.

The lone run against Burnes came on a George Springer solo homer in the seventh frame. Burnes hasn't allowed more than three runs in a start this season and has logged eight straight quality starts. On the year, Burnes owns a 2.25 ERA with 76 strikeouts across 79.2 innings and is tied for the league lead in quality starts. Burnes is scheduled for a road start against the Rays on Sunday.