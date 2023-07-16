Coulombe picked up the save in Sunday's 5-4 victory over the Marlins. He allowed a run on two hits over two-thirds of an inning.

Colombe came on in relief of Eduard Bazardo in the ninth, allowing one inherited runner to score before allowing an RBI double to Dane Myers, cutting Baltimore's lead to 5-4 with two outs. However, Colombe coaxed a lineout from Luis Arraez to strand the tying run on second and pick up the first save of his MLB career. The 33-year-old lefty has been solid for the Orioles this season, pitching to a 2.90 ERA with a 1.10 WHIP over 31 innings. However, he's unlikely to see much more ninth-inning work with Felix Bautista firmly locked in as the closer.