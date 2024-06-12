Coulombe said Wednesday that he underwent an MRI on his left elbow but remains optimistic that he'll avoid an extended stay on the 15-day injured list, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Coulombe -- who was placed on the IL on Tuesday with left elbow inflammation -- had Tommy John surgery back in 2011 but noted that the pain he's currently experiencing is in a different area of the elbow. The results of his MRI aren't yet known, but the reliever seems confident that he'll be back in the Baltimore bullpen in relatively short order.