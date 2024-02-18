Castillo was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Sunday.
The 26-year-old was claimed off waivers by Baltimore on Friday, but his stay on the 40-man roster was brief. Castillo has already been with five different organizations this offseason, and a sixth could be added to the list with him being put through the waiver process once again.
More News
-
Orioles' Diego Castillo: Nabbed off waivers by Baltimore•
-
Phillies' Diego Castillo: DFA'd by Philly•
-
Phillies' Diego Castillo: Claimed by Philadelphia•
-
Yankees' Diego Castillo: Removed from 40-man roster•
-
Yankees' Diego Castillo: Claimed by Yankees•
-
Mets' Diego Castillo: Dumped from 40-man roster•