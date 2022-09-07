Tate (4-3) allowed a run on two hits and struck out two over 1.2 innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Blue Jays.

Tate was brought into the game in the fourth inning after an ineffective start from Kyle Bradish. Tate gave up an RBI double to Matt Chapman, but that was the extent of the damage, and the Orioles were able to maintain the lead. It's been a shaky run for Tate lately -- he's posted a 4.40 ERA over his last 14.1 innings, but he's been a little unlucky as evidenced by his 0.84 WHIP and 11:0 K:BB in that span. Tuesday's game had a playoff-like atmosphere, and Tate should continue to see high-leverage opportunities whenever they arise, though Felix Bautista is firmly entrenched as the closer.