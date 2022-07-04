Tate pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts to earn the save in a 3-1 over the Twins on Sunday.

The Orioles setup man was called in to protect a two-run lead in a save situation after closer Jorge Lopez struggled his last couple of times out. Lopez gave up four earned runs on 0.1 innings pitched over his past two appearances to blow two saves and be tagged with two losses. It appears as if Orioles manager Brandon Hyde wanted to give Lopez a breather, and with Felix Bautista having pitched in two straight, Tate got the call.