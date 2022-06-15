Tate allowed two hits and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn a hold in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Tate is up to nine holds on the season, and he's earned three of them through five appearances in June. The right-hander worked the seventh inning Tuesday, and he's only allowed three runs (one earned) in 11 innings across his last 10 outings. Overall, the 28-year-old owns a 1.78 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 24:5 K:BB, one save and an 0-2 record through 30.1 innings as a steady high-leverage arm for the Orioles.