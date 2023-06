Tate (forearm/elbow) is getting a second opinion Friday on his right elbow, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Tate was able to restart a minor-league rehab assignment earlier this month, but he's hit yet another snag in his recovery from ongoing elbow and forearm issues. The 29-year-old has not appeared in a major-league game this season and there's no projectable timetable for when that might change.