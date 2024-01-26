Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Thursday that the teams still views Hall as a starter long-term, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Elias did add, however, that it's possible Hall breaks camp as a reliever, depending on how things shake out in spring training. The plan is to get Hall stretched back out after he spent much of 2023 in a relief role, but it hasn't been determined whether that will happen right away or throughout the course of the upcoming season. All 18 of the southpaw's appearances with Baltimore last season came in relief and he was excellent, posting a 3.26 ERA and 23:5 K:BB over 19.1 innings. Hall, 25, has still yet to reach 100 frames in any of his six professional seasons.