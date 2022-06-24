Hall has a 3.86 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 57:23 K:BB through 35 innings for Triple-A Norfolk.
He issued five walks his last time out, and Hall's 5.9 BB/9 since ascending to Triple-A is one major reason that he hasn't yet had the opportunity to make his big-league debut. Stamina is a factor as well -- Hall has finished five innings just once in 11 starts across three levels this season. He's one of the hardest-throwing lefties in all of pro ball and his strikeout upside is obviously spectacular, but Hall's profile as a whole suggests noteworthy relief risk, albeit with ace reliever upside.