The Orioles have selected Beavers with the 33rd overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Beavers is a potential power/speed outfielder from California who won't turn 21 until August. The 6-foot-4 right fielder struggled in both opportunities with a wood bat (Cape Cod League and USA Baseball), but he rebounded with a .291/.427/.634 slash line, 17 home runs, seven steals, a 19.9 K% and an 18.8 BB% in 56 games as a junior. He holds his hands low through his swing, which opens holes for pitchers to attack, particularly up and in. It's possible he can tweak his swing and improve his hit tool, but the expectation should be that he will run higher strikeout rates than we'd like in the upper levels of the minors. Beavers is at least an above-average runner and was 17-for-23 on the base paths in 123 college games.