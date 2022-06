Prado (undisclosed) went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run Tuesday in his return from Single-A Delmarva's 7-day injured list.

Prado was on the shelf for just under two weeks with the unspecified injury. The 20-year-old outfielder is slashing .318/.458/.318 with no extra-base hits and a stolen base across 59 plate appearances during his first season of full-season ball.