The Orioles have selected O'Ferrall with the 32nd overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

A floor-over-ceiling college infielder from Virginia, O'Ferrall should get to the big leagues, but it could be as a utility infielder or light-hitting shortstop. He hit eight home runs in 186 games for Virginia, with five of those coming in his junior season. O'Ferrall is an above-average runner who stole between 16 and 17 bases each year at college. He is an elite contact hitter, but he'll expand the zone, projecting as a better fantasy option in batting average leagues than in OBP formats.