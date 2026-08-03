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Orioles' Harrison Kreiling: Acquired by O's

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Orioles acquired Kreiling and right-handers Alex Hoppe and Brock Moore from the Mariners on Monday in exchange for outfielder Taylor Ward, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Kreiling, 24, has spent most of the season on the injured list at Single-A Inland Empire but was cleared to debut for the affiliate last week after completing a three-appearance rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League. The right-hander has performed well since returning to action in July, logging a 1.69 ERA, 0.56 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB in 10.2 innings between the two minor-league stops. He'll most likely join the Orioles' Carolina League affiliate in Delmarva.

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