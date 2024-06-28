Kjerstad went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI, two total runs and a walk Thursday in an 11-2 rout of the Rangers.

Kjerstad kicked off a big offensive game by Baltimore with a run-scoring single in the first inning and added a two-run homer in the third. The long ball was the first of the season for the 24-year-old, who returned from the minors Monday following a largely unsuccessful stint in the majors earlier in the campaign. Kjerstad's second go-round has been much better than his first so far, as he's gone 4-for-11 with two extra-base hits across four games since his most recent call-up.