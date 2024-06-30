Kjerstad went 1-for-1 with a grand slam, two walks and a hit-by-pitch in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Rangers.

Kjerstad's slam came in the fifth inning to give the Orioles a 5-2 lead. It was the first grand slam of his career, and he's now homered in his last two games, both coming against Texas. The 25-year-old prospect has added seven RBI, three runs scored, no stolen bases and a 5:8 BB:K across 33 plate appearances this season. The left-handed-hitting Kjerstad has gotten looks in both corner outfielder spots as well as at designated hitter, and he's poised to compete with Colton Cowser for playing time while Austin Hays is battling knee soreness.