Irish will be out of High-A Frederick's lineup for the next few days due to a right wrist bruise, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 22-year-old suffered the injury during Sunday's game against Hudson Valley when he was hit by a pitch, but it appears he's avoided a serious injury. Irish is one of Baltimore's top prospects and has enjoyed a strong start to the 2026 campaign with seven homers, nine steals and an .874 OPS in his first 33 games at the High-A level.