Jackson went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Giants.

Jackson drove in a run with a double in the fourth inning before launching his first homer of the season in the seventh. The 26-year-old has now drawn 10 starts this season and has hit safely in seven of them. Overall, he's gone 10-for-36 with six RBI and two runs scored while posting a 0:9 BB:K.