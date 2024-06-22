Mateo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 14-11 loss to the Astros.

Mateo's long ball was one of three during the Orioles' seven-run eighth inning, but the deficit was too steep to overcome. The infielder has homered twice over nine games since he returned from a concussion, but he's batting a mere .192 (5-for-26) over that span. For the season, he's at a .236/.281/.443 slash line with five homers, 12 stolen bases, 18 RBI and 24 runs scored across 155 plate appearances. Mateo's playing time is not yet at risk, but Ramon Urias has had a strong June and could push for a larger role if he keeps it up.