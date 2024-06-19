Mateo went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees.

Mateo remains in a slump -- he's 0-for-10 over his last four games -- but he's picked up two steals over six contests since he returned from a concussion. With Jordan Westburg (hip) leaving Tuesday's game early, Mateo's playing time could rise in the short term if his teammate is forced to miss additional games. Mateo is at a .231/.280/.431 slash line with four home runs, 16 RBI, 22 runs scored and 12 steals across 48 contests this season.