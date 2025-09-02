Bradish completed four innings in a no-decision against San Diego on Monday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Bradish wasn't nearly as effective as in his season debut last Tuesday, when he struck out 10 over six innings. On Monday, the right-hander needed 84 pitches to get through just four innings, though he did finish strongly by retiring the final seven batters he faced. Bradish also promisingly fanned five batters and has now racked up 15 punchouts over 10 innings across his two starts. He's lined up to make his next appearance at home against Pittsburgh.