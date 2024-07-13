The Orioles recalled Stowers from Triple-A Norfolk on Saturday.

With Heston Kjerstad (concussion) headed for the injured list, the Orioles will call upon Stowers to provide additional depth to their outfield unit. The 26-year-old has fared well in the majors this season, going 10-for-35 with nine RBI in 17 games, and he boasts an .861 OPS through 242 plate appearances with the Tides. However, Austin Hays and Colton Cowser will likely receive the bulk of reps in left field while Kjerstad is sidelined.