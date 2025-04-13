Stowers went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's 11-4 win over Washington.
Stowers stayed hot Sunday, smacking a two-run double in the eighth inning to put the Marlins up by seven. Stowers ends the series against Washington having gone 7-for-13 with three runs scored, three doubles and six RBI.
