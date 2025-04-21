Stowers is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.
With left-hander Nick Lodolo on the mound for the Reds, lefty-swinging Stowers will take a seat Monday. The Marlins will go with Javier Sanoja, Dane Myers and Jesus Sanchez from left to right in the outfield, and Ronny Simon will serve as the designated hitter.
