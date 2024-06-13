Stowers (wrist) will serve as the Orioles' designated hitter and No. 8 batter in Thursday's game against Atlanta.

Stowers is back in the lineup for the first time since Saturday's 5-0 win over the Rays, though he acknowledged prior to Wednesday's 4-2 win over Atlanta that he's made a full recovery from a sore right wrist. The 26-year-old has produced a respectable .723 OPS over 31 plate appearances with the big club this season, but he still may be in line for just one or two starts per week while the Orioles have all of their key outfielders available.